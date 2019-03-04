GIPHY now lets you share custom GIFs and stickers from iMessage

GIPHY for iOS has today received an update that brings improved functionality to the iMessage app and also offers a better experience to users when loading GIFs on a slow network.

The headline feature in today’s update is the ability to seamlessly see your uploads and also create new custom GIFs in the iMessage app. GIPHY has also included a new tab that organizes all of the animated stickers.

The second major change today offers users with slow connections a better experience by optimizing GIFs. High quality versions will still be sent, it sounds like just the thumbnails will be compressed to load more quickly for smoother browsing before choosing your GIF.

Here are the full release notes:

We made some changes in the iMessage app! Now you can access your uploads AND create a GIF right from the iMessage app. Check out the new Sticker tab for quick access to all the best animated stickers! We didn’t forget about you, friends on slow connections… Now when you’re on a poor connection, we’ll optimize the GIFs so they load faster. They may look a little choppy in the grid but don’t worry, you’ll still send the high quality version.

GIPHY for iOS is a free download from the App Store and the iMessage App Store.

