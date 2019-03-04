Libratone brings its AirPlay 2-enabled Zipp 2 and Zipp Mini 2 portable speakers to the US

Last October, we reviewed the Libratone Zipp portable speaker with support for AirPlay 2. Now, Libratone has released two new AirPlay 2 speakers in the form of the Zipp 2 and the Zipp Mini 2, both of which are now available for preorder.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Libratone says that both the Zipp 2 and Zipp Mini 2 feature 12 hours of battery life, support for its 360-degree sound, and more. Additionally, they both tout Alexa integration, which is a first for the Libratone brand.

With AirPlay 2 integration, the Zipp 2 and Zipp Mini 2 are controllable via the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and can fully integrate with your other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers. As we explained our review last year, setup begins in the Libratone iOS app, which will then guide you through the process of setting up AirPlay via the Home app.

Whereas most AirPlay 2 speakers require direct connection to power, both the Zipp 2 and Zipp Mini 2 are portable and can be moved around to wherever you deem fit. This gives you the portability of a normal Bluetooth speaker, but with the additional features of AirPlay 2.

Unfortunately, however, the Zipp speakers do not have Siri built-in like HomePod. This is because Apple doesn’t share access to Siri with third-parties like Amazon does with Alexa. If you’re looking for voice control, you’ll have to rely on Alexa with the Zipp 2 and Zipp 2 Mini.

The Libratone Zipp 2 is available for pre-order at $299, while the Zipp Mini 2 is available for $249. They have been available in Europe since October. Read the full press release below.

Libratone’s newest smart wireless speakers, ZIPP 2 and ZIPP MINI 2, arrive in the US San Jose, CA, March 4, 2019: Libratone announced today that the all-new ZIPP 2 and ZIPP MINI 2 smart wireless speakers, previously available for purchase in European markets since October, are available in the US starting March 13. The new ZIPP 2 range features voice assistance, 360 FullRoom® sound, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, multi-room music capabilities and up to 12 hours of battery time. Starting next week, the ZIPP 2, priced at $299 and ZIPP MINI 2, priced at $249, will be available from selected retailers and Amazon. The Libratone ZIPP 2 and ZIPP MINI 2 are the first Libratone speakers to come with Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Amazon Alexa allows you and your speaker to communicate via voice control – to power your music, smart home devices, check the weather and so much more. They also support AirPlay 2, enabling Libratone owners to easily stream music or podcasts from Apple devices and seamlessly connect up to 10 speakers in one space, or across multiple rooms, using AirPlay 2 or SoundSpace Link® to play music anywhere in the home, all in-sync for even bigger, bolder sound. With AirPlay 2, users can also control what’s playing on the ZIPP 2 and ZIPP 2 MINI from an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and HomePod, or by simply asking Siri. The ZIPP 2 and ZIPP MINI 2 are easily portable, with a timeless, Danish design and can be used wherever you need them – indoors or out. Libratone’s 360 FullRoom® sound, is a clever, acoustic design that ensures you hear full, rich sound in every direction, regardless of where your speaker is positioned. Customizeable features allow you to incorporate your personality and taste each step of the way. The speakers come in a variety of colors to suit any interior; and can store your top five playlists or radio stations, playing each with a simple tap.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: