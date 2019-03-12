Apple expanding the availability of its coding curriculum in Singapore and Indonesia

Apple today announced an expansion of its coding initiatives in Singapore and Indonesia. In a press release, the company says it has expanded the availability of Swift courses in Singapore, while also growing its Developer Academies in Indonesia.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple says The Singapore University of Technology and Design and RMIT Online have both launched app development courses based on its App Development with Swift Curriculum. Further, Pathlight School, which is Singapore’s first autism-focused school, will also offer a Swift Accelorator program.

“At Apple, we believe education is one of the most powerful tools we have to make the world a better place,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “We’re thrilled that students of all ages in Singapore will now be able to tap into the language of coding, gaining the skills they need to grow and succeed in the app economy and beyond.”

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, Apple is celebrating the graduation of the first students from its Developer Academy in Jakarta. Apple’s Lisa Jackson visited Jakarta to honor the graduates alongside Indonesia’s Minister of Industry, Airlangga Hartarto.

Further, Apple says it is growing its Developer Academies in Indonesia by opening a second Academy in Surabaya. Additionally, the Jakarta location will expand from 75 students to 200 students.

“I’m always inspired to see students using our technology to address challenges they see in the world around them,” said Jackson. “The students in our Developer Academy in Jakarta are demonstrating the critical skills and strong ideas needed to thrive in the growing app economy. I’m proud to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of today’s graduates.”

Read Apple’s full press release here.

Here's Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung with Apple VP Lisa Jackson, asking about an app by young developers from Pathlight School. Looking forward to being a part of the expansion in Apple's Swift coding programmes in Singapore! pic.twitter.com/X5ODiKB74D — Tinkercademy (@tinkercademy) March 13, 2019

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: