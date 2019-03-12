‘Reeder 4’ RSS app launches Mac public beta with automatic Dark Mode, iCloud sync, more

Popular news reader app Reeder has today launched the first public beta for Reeder 4, bringing a host of new features and improvements. Reeder 4 is a complete rewrite of the app and includes interface changes, pull to refresh, automatic Dark Mode, and more.

One of the headlining features of Reeder 4 is a new Read Later service with iCloud syncing. This means you can save an article to your Read Later list, and access it from all of your iCloud-enabled devices with the Reeder application.

In terms of interface updates, Reeder 4 includes a new article list with preview images view, which allows you to see the images in articles as you scroll. There are also new layout options in Preferences and the window layout will automatically adjust depending on your current window size. Reeder 4 also includes automatic Dark Mode to match your macOS theme.

Other changes include pull to refresh, an improved article viewer with WKWebview, and more. Here’s Reeder’s full breakdown of what’s new in Reeder 4:

Read Later service with iCloud syncing. Very beta at this point! Article list with preview images. See ‘Preferences’ → ‘Appearance’ to disable or change size. Image viewer. Tip: Use the smart magnify gesture (two-finger double tap on trackpads) to view an image (also works in the article list and in-app browser. More layout options. Reeder 4 by default automatically adjusts the layout depending on the window size. (This can be changed in ‘Preferences’ → ‘Appearance’) Improved article viewer. Finally. Reeder now uses WKWebview for the article viewer. Reader view with Readability.js This is also used by Reeder’s Read Later service. Pull-to-Refresh To start syncing or as pull-to-next/prev in the article viewer.

For those unfamiliar, Reeder allows you to sign-in with a host of different services, including Feedbin, Feedly, Feed Wrangler, and more. From there, the app pulls in articles from all of the sources to which you’ve subscribed.

If you want to give Reeder 4 a try yourself, you can download the public beta here for free. A completely rewritten version of Reeder for iOS is “almost done,” according to the developers.

