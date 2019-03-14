9to5Mac Happy Hour 216: Apple March event official, 2020 AR rumors, Spotify vs Apple

This week Benjamin and Zac are joined by Mark Gurman to discuss Apple’s upcoming March 25th event, WWDC 2019, and Apple’s AR/VR headset plans, plus Apple vs Spotify, Amazon Fire TV gaining Apple Music, a new HomeKit lamp review, and more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Sponsored by Hair Club: Go to HairClub.com/HappyHour for a free hair analysis AND a free take home hair care kit – all valued over three hundred dollars.
Hosts:
Topics:
- Apple’s March 25th event is official: ‘It’s show time’
- Bloomberg: Apple TV service to feature mostly content from partners at launch, Apple’s original TV shows coming later
- Kuo: Apple to start manufacturing AR headset in Q4 2019 – Q2 2020, relies on iPhone for rendering and connectivity
- New ‘Apple News Magazine’ details uncovered in iOS and Mac betas: PDF-based, offline reading, more
- Spotify files complaint with European Commission about the App Store, says Apple is giving itself an ‘unfair advantage at every turn’
- Apple Music launches on Amazon Fire TV, coming to Echo for UK users soon
- Review: Eve Flare is a fun portable HomeKit mood light with impressive all-day battery life
- Should Apple Watch fall detection be enabled for all ages by default?
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!