9to5Mac Happy Hour 216: Apple March event official, 2020 AR rumors, Spotify vs Apple

This week Benjamin and Zac are joined by Mark Gurman to discuss Apple’s upcoming March 25th event, WWDC 2019, and Apple’s AR/VR headset plans, plus Apple vs Spotify, Amazon Fire TV gaining Apple Music, a new HomeKit lamp review, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by Hair Club: Go to HairClub.com/HappyHour for a free hair analysis AND a free take home hair care kit – all valued over three hundred dollars.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/03/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-03-14-2019.mp3

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!