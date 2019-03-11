Apple’s March 25th event is official: ‘It’s show time’

The rumors were true: Apple will hold its next special event on March 25th, 10 a.m. local, at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The special event will mark the first time Apple has used its Apple Park venue for an event that doesn’t include a flagship iPhone announcement.

Apple officially announced the event with the tagline: It’s show time. The event theme leaves little to the imagination with a film-inspired countdown and a spotlight on the Apple logo.

As for what we expect to see at the event, rumors so far point to a software and services-focused occasion. Apple is expected to unveil both its original content video service as well as its new magazines and news subscription service. From our March preview earlier this month:

What should we expect to see at this rumored Apple event? Based on what we know so far, it could be purely about software and new subscription services.

We also expect to learn more about iOS 12.2’s release, which includes support for new HomeKit TVs that work with Siri and Apple’s Home app. 9to5Mac will have full coverage of the Apple March event so stay tuned for all the latest!

Please join us for an Apple special event

at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. March 25, 2019

10:00 a.m. The email played a short film reel countdown animation on opening. pic.twitter.com/a2COFjMIpA — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) March 11, 2019