Gboard iOS keyboard update brings handy translate feature to iPhone and iPad

Gboard has received a new update today that has added the useful Google Translate functionality to the third-party keyboard for iPhone and iPad.

As spotted by AllThings.How, Google updated its iOS Gboard third-party keyboard with the translation feature. It allows users to translate text both to and from all of the 100+ supported languages.

Notably, Gboard also offers iOS users swipe-style texting, multiple theme options, and more. One note, you will have to grant Google full access to Gboard in settings to use the feature. The translate button can be found behind the “G” button on Gboard.

Gboard is a free download from the App Store.

Check out the full release notes below:

In this version we have: • Translate: You can now use Gboard to translate to and from all the languages supported by Google Translate. Find translate in the suggestion strip or behind the Google button. In case you missed some of our recent features, here’s what Gboard has added in the last few updates: • Your minis: Stickers based on you. Create and customize minis inspired by your photos, and share them in any app. • You can now type in multiple languages without having to change the language! Just add the languages you want via the Gboard app then start typing or swiping! *Not all languages are supported. • Improved voice typing experience. • Language support for Thai, Khmer, Lao and Mongolian.

