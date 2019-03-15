9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5-inch Refurb iPad Pro starting at $430, Magic Trackpad 2 $99, Anker Accessory Gold Box from $14, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save big on Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro from $430, today only (Cert. Refurb)
Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 returns to Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $129)
Anker 1-Day accessory sale at Amazon has Qi-powered mounts, dash cams, more
For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.
Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped
Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon
Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: A Star is Born $10, Trilogies for $15, $1 rental, more
The best prices on Twelve South’s Apple-friendly accessories are right here, save up to 50%
Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more
The stellar Digits Tape Calculator gets a rare price drop, now FREE on iOS (Reg. $3)
- Journey through the Flatlands in A Noble Circle for iOS, now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed hits its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $7)
- The highly-rated Pocket Anatomy for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $10)
- iLovecraft Collection iOS/Android immersive book app now FREE + many more from $2
Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Your choice of Sharp or Insignia smart 1080p HDTVs for $150 shipped
- Back up all your files w/ WD’s 6TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $100 (20% off), more from $100
- Control your coffee maker & more w/ a 2-pack of Kasa Mini Smart Plug for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Enjoy hundreds of books w/ Amazon’s Kindle E-Reader at $50 shipped (Reg. $100)
- This 4-pack of Tile Sport trackers will keep tabs on your keys and more at $40 (50% off)
- Amazon is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $45 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $60)
- Upgrade to 4K/HDR with the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console at $360 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $48 shipped, more
- Grab an Xbox One X/S at up to $220+ off: NBA 2K19, PUBG, Elite Controller bundle, more
- Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay A/V Receiver drops to new low at $280 (20% off), more from $350
- Sennheiser’s GAME ONE Multi-platform Gaming Headset get a $35 discount to $115 shipped
- Keep dirty clothes off the floor w/ this AmazonBasics Foldable Hamper: $9 (44% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Le Havre (The Harbor), Dinosaur Safari, more
- Saucony offers 20% off its original sneakers with deals from $44 + free shipping
- Save on Little Giant Ladders and more in Home Depot’s 1-day sale from $26
- Digital Switch games from $2: Guacamelee! 2, Severed, Spelunker Party!, LOST SPHEAR, more
- Charge your phone w/ the Travelpro Carry-on Luggage for $200 (Reg. up to $300)
- L.L. Bean takes 20% off fishing gear & apparel from $32, this weekend only
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $32, The Division 2 $54, more
- Save on apps and more w/ 10,000 Amazon Coins for $61 (Reg. $100)
- REI Outlet takes $20 off orders of $100+: Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, more
- Be ready for weekend projects w/ DEWALT’s 12-inch miter saw for $300 ($50 off)
- Get 3 top DJ and music creation apps from MIXVIBES for $49
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 15, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost
- Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time
- Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3
- Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One
- LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features
- You’ll soon be able to buy an official keyboard and mouse to pair with your Raspberry Pi
- Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
- Review: Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection will come to PC via Steam & gain Halo: Reach
- Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
- Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
- You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup
- LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break