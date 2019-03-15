9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5-inch Refurb iPad Pro starting at $430, Magic Trackpad 2 $99, Anker Accessory Gold Box from $14, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save big on Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro from $430, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 returns to Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $129)

For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.

Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped

Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon

Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped

The stellar Digits Tape Calculator gets a rare price drop, now FREE on iOS (Reg. $3)

Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design

MORE NEW DEALS:

Your choice of Sharp or Insignia smart 1080p HDTVs for $150 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more

Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost