Deal of the Month: Get 50% off HyperDrive wireless charger + USB hub, car charger & more

This month, Hyper is back to give our readers the 9to5Mac Deal of the Month. For the entire month of March, you can get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers for your home and vehicle:

Hands-on with HyperJuice Wireless Charging Hub for the office and car:

Compatible with iPhone 8 through XR and other devices that support wireless charging, the 7.5 watt wireless charging pad + USB-C hub combo is a super sleek option that will definitely upgrade your workspace. Not only is this a Qi wireless charger that transitions from a pad to an upright stand, it also includes a built-in USB-C hub that gives you 8 ports when connected to your MacBook or other laptop. The hub includes 4k HDMI @30Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, 3 x USB-A 3.0 5 Gbps, SD Micro SD, and USB-C with 49W power delivery. Also of note, the wireless charging pad features a 3 coil design so you can place your device in any angle or direction without worrying about the charge connection.

The HyperJuice is the same 3-coil design as the hub above but only features charging capabilities sans the built-in USB-C hub for lower a price point. It also, however, makes the wireless charging stand significantly slimmer and much lighter. The 12W USB output is a perfect option for also charging tablets and more. The LED light in the front of the stand allows you to know if you device is charging with a quick glance. While it was created for iPhone 8/X/XS/XR in mind, it also provides 5/10/15W high speed wireless charging for Android and other devices that support it.

If you are looking for a reliable charging solution in your vehicle, the HyperJuice wireless car charger is a great option. By placing the phone in the cradle, the side clamps automatically provide a firm grip of your device and do the opposite when you attempt to remove it, making it super easy to operate with one hand and little to no effort. The Quick Charge QC 2.0 auto adapter and charging cable are included as is the mount for air vents. But the air vent mount is also interchangeable with other mounting options that are sold separate, which means you’ll be able to use it in multiple vehicles, current and future, without having to worry about compatibility down the road.

