Pandora launches customizable ‘Modes’ for all users to fine-tune streaming radio stations

Pandora is out today with an update to how its streaming radio stations work. Pandora Modes are available today and let all users fine-tune their favorite stations with new listening options.

Pandora announced the news today in a press release:

Today, we’re introducing Pandora Modes, a new feature allowing both free and premium users across all tiers of service to customize their listening experience on their favorite Pandora stations for how they want to listen now. This latest innovation for our millions of listeners offers a set of selectable “modes” that give you more control over the kinds of songs that are played on your Pandora stations. Think of it as “leaning in” just a bit from the “lean back” Pandora station listening experience you know and love.

Pandora is calling its standard streaming radio station the “My Station” mode and it will remain the default. However, five more modes will now offer users the flexibility to customize their stations to their preferences.

Here are the Pandora Modes launching today:

My Station: The classic Pandora station experience you know and love. Crowd Faves: You’ll hear the most thumbed-up songs by other listeners within that station. Deep Cuts: You’ll go deeper into the catalog of that station artist/genre. Discovery: You’ll hear more artists who don’t usually play on that station. Newly Released: You’ll hear the newest releases from that station artist/genre. Artist Only: You’ll hear only songs by that station artist.

Pandora does note that the new feature is available on “most” stations, here’s how to use it:

To get started, go to one of your favorite stations or create a new one, select “Now Playing,” and the Pandora Modes available for that particular station will be visible beneath the station name.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: