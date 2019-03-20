AltConf announces 2019 event details, including ‘Apple themed escape room’ and more

Apple last week officially confirmed WWDC 2019 details and opened registration. In conjunction with that announcement, popular “alternative Apple developer conference” AltConf today detailed its own 2019 conference and outlined what attendees can expect from it.

For those unfamiliar, AltConf is a free, community-driven conference that is held in downtown San Jose alongside WWDC. It’s gained popular as both an alternative and supplement to WWDC. This year, AltConf will be held from June 3rd through June 6th at the San Jose Marriott.

At this year’s event, AltConf attendees can expect speakers, community labs, and more. Furthermore, for the first time, AltConf will be home to an Apple themed escape room hosted by Chadwick Severn:

A brand new event for AltConf that we are very excited about, the brilliant Chadwick Severn will be hosting an Apple themed escape room right at AltConf. Can you and your friends use all your Apple skills and knowledge to rescue the upcoming keynote?! The escape room will be a ticketed event due to anticipated demand, and will have a small fee to cover costs and ensure that attendees show up! You can find more information over on escapethekeynote.how and get tickets from altconf.com. Once you purchase your tickets, you will be sent a link to book a timeslot.

In addition to AltConf in San Jose, there will also be a handful of AltConf satellite events held in London, Paris, Berlin, and Madrid. Read more about those events in the announcement post here.

More details on AltConf 2019 will emerge as we inch closer to June. Do you plan on attending WWDC and/or AltConf this year? Let us know down in the comments.

