Twitter testing support for sharing and viewing Live Photos on iOS

Apple first introduced Live Photos alongside the iPhone 6S in 2015. Since then, however, the popularity of the feature has been affected by a lack of support on the majority of social networks. At long last, however, Twitter appears to be testing support for viewing Live Photos.

As noted by social media researcher Matt Navarra, code within Twitter for iOS hints at the app’s support for Live Photos. This would mean that in the Twitter app, you could upload Live Photos and view other Live Photos by long-pressing on them.

Currently, if you want to share a Live Photo to Twitter, the process is pretty muddy. You’ll first have to go into the Photos app on iOS and convert the Live Photo to a “Loop” or a “Bounce” by swiping up from the bottom. From there, you can share that Loop or Bounce image to Twitter and it will convert it to a GIF.

Facebook was one of the first social networks to add support for Live Photo viewing and sharing. On Facebook, Live Photos are denoted with the standard iOS Live Photo icon in the upper-right corner. Users simply long-press on the photo to view its Live Photo effect.

When exactly Twitter plans to launch full support for Live Photos remains to be seen. It’s also possible that the feature is in testing and may not ever see the light of day. Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see that the social network is at least considering adopting the feature.

Are you still a user of Live Photos or has the lack of support outside of iMessage and Facebook affected your interest? Let us know down in the comments.

😮 Twitter testing a Live Photo to GIF feature for iOS ? I assume meaning you can attach Live Photo’s on your iPhone to a tweet and it gets auto-converted to a GIF. pic.twitter.com/GcpfvJfZjO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 21, 2019

