PSA: Looking for an iPad Air keyboard? Brydge 10.5 Series II Keyboard confirmed compatible.

If you’re looking for an iPad Air keyboard to turn Apple’s latest 10.5-inch tablet into a more capable laptop-style device, Brydge has good news …

The company has advised that its 10.5 Series II keyboard – originally created for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro – is fully compatible with the new iPad Air launched earlier this week.

That’s not surprising, given the near-identical form factor, but good to have confirmed.

I’m a great fan of Brydge keyboards. To me, they are the iPad keyboards Apple ought to have made, the anodised alumimum construction and high-quality feel giving the look and feel of a MacBook when the keyboard is attached.

I first tried the Brydge keyboard for the original iPad Air/2 back in 2015, and was instantly sold. I also tested the versions for the original 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the iPad mini and a prototype version of the model for the 2019 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

I’m now impatiently awaiting the production model for my own iPad, but if I’d been tempted by the new iPad Air, this is the keyboard I’d be using with it.

The Brydge 10.5 Keyboard is available from the company’s Amazon store for $130. It features unlimited viewing angles, adjustable backlit keys, dedicated iOS keys and a battery-life of up to a year.

