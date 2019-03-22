Text Case 2.0 for iOS includes text to emoji, dark theme, and new organization options

I wrote about Text Case last July, and it’s been a staple of my iOS usage ever since. On the Mac, I use Alfred to do all of my case changing, but it doesn’t exist as a iOS app. For writing here at 9to5Mac, and at my day job, I frequently have to change the case of text. Text Case is the best app I’ve found for iOS to accomplish this task, and it has a big update that is now available.

In the 2.0 update, there are a number of small tweaks that make it a great update. Existing formats for text conversion are:

Title Case

URL Encoded

Uppercase

Lowercase

Capitalize

Reversed

New text conversion formats in 2.0 are:

Text to Emoji

ROT13

Base 64 (Encoding and decoding)

You can then copy the option you need to use elsewhere. It also includes a share sheet extension so you can convert text from other apps.

Also in this update is the ability to enable/disable formats, change the order of the formats, and a dark/light theme option. The app also has an entire new design as well.

Finally, there are 22 custom icons you can choose from along with the default one. Overall, you can’t beat the app’s usefulness for people are heavy into iOS workflows. You can paste in text, and it’ll give you various options for converting it for using else where.

The 2.0 update is a free for existing users, and it’s only $1.99 for new users on the App Store.

