Text Case is a simple utility app for text conversion on iOS

- Jul. 7th 2018 6:17 am PT

I find myself (especially with writing on the web) needing to convert text to match style cases frequently. I often need to change title case to just capitalized or vice versa. Without a little automation, it can be tedious.

On macOS, I use Alfred to accomplish this. On iOS, I really hadn’t investigated many alternatives until I saw a tweet this morning that caught my eye. I knew from the screenshots that I was going to buy Text Case regardless of the price. It’s only $1, and it does exactly what you’d expect. You can paste in text, and it’ll give you various options for converting it.

  • Title Case
  • URL Encoded
  • Uppercase
  • Lowercase
  • Capitalize
  • Reversed

You can then copy the option you need to use elsewhere. It also includes a share sheet extension so you can convert text from other apps.

Text Case is $1 on the App Store.

 

