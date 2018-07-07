Text Case is a simple utility app for text conversion on iOS

I find myself (especially with writing on the web) needing to convert text to match style cases frequently. I often need to change title case to just capitalized or vice versa. Without a little automation, it can be tedious.

On macOS, I use Alfred to accomplish this. On iOS, I really hadn’t investigated many alternatives until I saw a tweet this morning that caught my eye. I knew from the screenshots that I was going to buy Text Case regardless of the price. It’s only $1, and it does exactly what you’d expect. You can paste in text, and it’ll give you various options for converting it.

Title Case

URL Encoded

Uppercase

Lowercase

Capitalize

Reversed

You can then copy the option you need to use elsewhere. It also includes a share sheet extension so you can convert text from other apps.

Text Case is $1 on the App Store.