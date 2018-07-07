Text Case is a simple utility app for text conversion on iOS

I find myself (especially with writing on the web) needing to convert text to match style cases frequently. I often need to change title case to just capitalized or vice versa. Without a little automation, it can be tedious.
On macOS, I use Alfred to accomplish this. On iOS, I really hadn’t investigated many alternatives until I saw a tweet this morning that caught my eye. I knew from the screenshots that I was going to buy Text Case regardless of the price. It’s only $1, and it does exactly what you’d expect. You can paste in text, and it’ll give you various options for converting it.
- Title Case
- URL Encoded
- Uppercase
- Lowercase
- Capitalize
- Reversed
You can then copy the option you need to use elsewhere. It also includes a share sheet extension so you can convert text from other apps.
Text Case is $1 on the App Store.