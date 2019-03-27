Apple releases first beta of macOS 10.14.5 to developers

Apple this afternoon has seeded the first beta of macOS 10.14.5 to developers. The update is available to developers through the System Preferences app on macOS.

Earlier today, Apple released iOS 12.3 to developers, as well as tvOS 12.3 for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, and software version 7.3 Apple TV 3. These updates include the new TV app, as well as access to the Apple TV Channels functionality, which allows you to subscribe to third-party subscriptions directly in the TV app.

The first developer beta of macOS 10.14.5 comes following the public release of macOS 10.14.4 earlier this week. That update included Apple News+, automatic Dark Mode in Safari, and more. It’s unclear what macOS 10.14.5 includes, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and general stability improvements.

