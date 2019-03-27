tvOS 12.3 beta now available for Apple TV HD and 4K, Apple TV 3 picks up new 7.3 software beta

iOS 12.3 beta isn’t the only new developer software release out today. Apple TV beta testers can test drive tvOS 12.3 starting today as well. Curiously, if you have an old third-generation Apple TV, you know the model before the Apple TV HD, there’s a new beta release of that software today too.

Apple currently sells the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. Both streaming boxes run tvOS, an iOS-like operating system that features Apple’s latest software including an App Store.

Apple’s previous set-top box, the third-generation model, has long been discontinued and doesn’t run tvOS. Instead, it runs a stripped down operating system with no App Store. Channel apps on the old Apple TV model rely on Apple manually deploying updates.

It’s likely that the new Apple TV software update will be used to support Apple’s new streaming video service efforts. Apple unveiled Apple TV Channels and Apple TV+ earlier this week.

Apple also has a new version of its Apple TV app coming to Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and starting this fall on the Mac. Smart TVs from Samsung will also gain the new Apple TV app, followed by smart TVs from LG, Vizio, and Sony. Roku and FireTV will work with the new Apple TV app as well.

Update: Release notes for the Apple TV 3 software update:

Apple TV Software 7.3 beta provides support for testing AirPlay from your apps to Apple TV (3rd generation) only.

