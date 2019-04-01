9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones $258, Philips Hue Starter Kit $120, iOttie iPhone Car Mounts 20% off, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones deliver stellar ANC, battery life for $258 (Reg. $349)

Siri-controlled lighting awaits with the Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit at $120 (Reg. $150)

iOttie car mounts dock your iPhone or Android, now 20% off various styles + Qi chargers

Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off

Head to the mysterious Valleys Between on iOS, now matching the all-time low at $2

Discover the secrets of an ancient pyramid in the Legacy 2 puzzler for iOS at 50% off

Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave Part 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]

Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

43-inch TCL Roku Smart 120Hz HDTV $170: Perfect for basement or spare bedroom

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more

Dolby Bluetooth adapter spotted in recent FCC filing, could enable surround sound private listening

UBTECH debuts new iPhone-enabled Iron Man MK50 Robot ahead of Endgame’s release