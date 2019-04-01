Apple schedules Q2 2019 earnings announcement for April 30th

Apple announced today that it will release its second quarter earnings on April 30th. Following the release of its Q2 2019 earnings report, Apple will hold a call with investors and analysts at 2PM PT/5PM ET.

Apple made the announcement on its Investor Relations website. The company announced its Q1 2019 results at the end of January, reporting revenue of $84.3 billion with profit of $19.97 billion. As you’ll remember, Apple had to revise its earnings guidance ahead of those results due to lower iPhone sales than expected.

Since reporting those numbers, Apple has made several changes to its iPhone pricing around the world. In China, for instance, it has dropped the price of the iPhone, while it continues to push upgrade programs to consumers everywhere.

Here is the guidance Apple provided for Q2 2019:

Revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion

Gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

Operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion

Other income/(expense) of $300 million

Tax rate of approximately 17 percent

As it does every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own live coverage right here at 9to5Mac, as well. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that via a press release.

