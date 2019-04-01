Pinna launches multiple original podcasts aimed at kids for screen-free entertainment

Since picking up an Echo Dot for really cheap around Christmas through Amazon, my kids have really spent a lot of time listening to Amazon Story Time. I love spoken word content (Audiobooks, Podcasts, etc.) so it makes sense that my kids would love it as well. I recently found out about Pinna, and have enjoyed taking it for a spin during the free trial. Pinna is a subscription service that gives you countless hours of audio entertainment (and screen-free fun) for your kids with audiobooks and original shows.

As of today, Pinna is getting into podcasts for kids as well. They are launching a handful of kid appropriate podcasts that you can listen to right inside the app. Pinna worked with child development experts and a variety of writers and performers in the writing and recording process.

Hill-Larry-Us : A snackable joke of the day featuring pun-filled banter between two friends. (Recommended for 6+)

: A snackable joke of the day featuring pun-filled banter between two friends. (Recommended for 6+) Don’t Break the Rules : Live recorded improv scenarios and characters based on kids’ suggestions. Hosted by Carly Ciarrocchi, host of The Big Fun Crafty Show and Snug’s House on Universal Kids and featuring voice actors from popular children’s cartoons. (Recommended for ages 6+)

: Live recorded improv scenarios and characters based on kids’ suggestions. Hosted by Carly Ciarrocchi, host of The Big Fun Crafty Show and Snug’s House on Universal Kids and featuring voice actors from popular children’s cartoons. (Recommended for ages 6+) The FurryTones : A musical comedy starring a band of foxes playing at musical gigs for their friends in the animal kingdom. Created by Emmy-nominated writers and kids’ media veterans McPaul Smith and Susan M. Clarke. (Recommended for ages 3–6)

: A musical comedy starring a band of foxes playing at musical gigs for their friends in the animal kingdom. Created by Emmy-nominated writers and kids’ media veterans McPaul Smith and Susan M. Clarke. (Recommended for ages 3–6) This Podcast Has Fleas : Pinna is excited to add the heralded podcast from partner WNYC Studios into their service to round out the comedy lineup. Featuring voice acting from Alec Baldwin, Eugene Mirman, Jay Pharoah and Emily Lynne, this podcast spotlights the hilarity that ensues when a dog and a cat have dueling podcasts. (Recommended for ages 5–8)

: Pinna is excited to add the heralded podcast from partner WNYC Studios into their service to round out the comedy lineup. Featuring voice acting from Alec Baldwin, Eugene Mirman, Jay Pharoah and Emily Lynne, this podcast spotlights the hilarity that ensues when a dog and a cat have dueling podcasts. (Recommended for ages 5–8) Kyle’s Wild World: All-new episodes of the Pinna Original show that offers animal trivia, games and interviews with special guests from all types of species that come to Kyle’s podcast studio. (Recommended for ages 4–7)

“We are pushing the boundaries of what a typical podcast is and we think about listening opportunities for kids throughout the day as we develop and acquire new podcasts, audiobooks and music,” said Amy Kraft, Director of Development and Children’s Programming at Pinna. “For instance, kids can listen to HiLL-LaRRy-uS in the morning so that they can tell the funny joke later that day on the playground, while Don’t Break the Rules can inspire after school improv play. Of course, all our shows can be listened to anytime, anywhere – alone or with friends and family.”

My kids are enjoying Pinna for our rides to school, so some of these kid-focused podcasts will likely become “our morning show”. Pinna comes with a 30-day trial. After the trial, the pricing is $7.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual plan.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: