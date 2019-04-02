Apple’s Clips app upgraded with retro camcorder filter, new stickers, Live Titles, ClassKit support, more
Apple’s video editing app, Clips, has been updated today with a range of new features including a retro camcorder filter, new posters, stickers, Live Titles, ClassKit support, and more.
It’s been since last November that Clips saw an update, but today’s release brings a solid batch of new features and changes.
Here are the full release notes:
- Use the new camcorder filter to give your videos a retro video camera look
- Choose from 8 new posters including options with solid backgrounds, colorful vintage designs, a classic blue camcorder recording screen, and an animated globe to celebrate Earth Day
- Create titles and captions with 3 new Live Titles styles featuring static text that appears all at once or animated text that highlights each word as it’s spoken
- Apply new 8-bit and 3D-styled stickers to add emphasis to your videos
- Create songs in GarageBand and other music apps, then add them directly to new or existing Clips projects
- Duplicate and rename projects
- Share projects with friends via AirDrop or email, save them to Files, or upload them to cloud storage services with share extensions
- ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app
Clips is a free download from the App Store. Check out our previous hands-on video review of Clips for a more in-depth look at the software.
