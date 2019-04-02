Apple’s Clips app upgraded with retro camcorder filter, new stickers, Live Titles, ClassKit support, more

Apple’s video editing app, Clips, has been updated today with a range of new features including a retro camcorder filter, new posters, stickers, Live Titles, ClassKit support, and more.

It’s been since last November that Clips saw an update, but today’s release brings a solid batch of new features and changes.

Here are the full release notes:

Use the new camcorder filter to give your videos a retro video camera look

Choose from 8 new posters including options with solid backgrounds, colorful vintage designs, a classic blue camcorder recording screen, and an animated globe to celebrate Earth Day

Create titles and captions with 3 new Live Titles styles featuring static text that appears all at once or animated text that highlights each word as it’s spoken

Apply new 8-bit and 3D-styled stickers to add emphasis to your videos

Create songs in GarageBand and other music apps, then add them directly to new or existing Clips projects

Duplicate and rename projects

Share projects with friends via AirDrop or email, save them to Files, or upload them to cloud storage services with share extensions

ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app

Clips is a free download from the App Store. Check out our previous hands-on video review of Clips for a more in-depth look at the software.

