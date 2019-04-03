9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Smart Home & Networking Sale from $8, 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $480 off, Nintendo Switch $354, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day TP-Link network sale from $8: smart plugs/light bulbs, routers, extenders, more
Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $480 off, cellular models included
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models
Score yourself a Nintendo Switch with red/blue or gray Joy-Con at $254 today (Reg. $300)
Take up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models w/ potential tax savings at purchase
Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $20 bundle sale, $1 HD rentals, Disney films, more
Save 20% sitewide at Twelve South: Rare deals on Mac, iPhone and iPad accessories
These Anker deals are no April Fools’ prank, score top-rated smartphone accessories from $8
iOttie car mounts dock your iPhone or Android, now 20% off various styles + Qi chargers
DirecTV Now offers a FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for 4-months of service
Head to the mysterious Valleys Between on iOS, now matching the all-time low at $2
- Pixelmator unveils brand new iPad photo app, pre-orders now 20% off for a limited time
- Discover the secrets of an ancient pyramid in the Legacy 2 puzzler for iOS at 50% off
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave Part 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]
Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bundle this 2-bulb Philips Hue Color Starter Kit with an Echo Dot for $90 ($150 value)
- Amazon has Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable Hard Drives on sale at $84 (Reg. $100), more
- Manage your home theater w/ Caavo’s Universal Control Center for $60 (Reg. $100)
- Save on Google’s flagship Pixel 3 XL 128GB at $520, today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $899)
- Put a VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR UHDTV w/ Chromecast in your home for $798 (Reg. up to $1,000)
- Bose’s Solo 5 TV Sound System gives your HDTV the audio boost it deserves: $199 (Reg. $249)
- Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $8 Prime shipped, more
- Save 20% on various Mac and smartphone accessories in this AmazonBasics sale from $6
- Digital Nintendo Switch games from $2.50: Nine Parchments, Toki Tori 2+, Kenshō, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evergarden, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, more
- Calvin Klein’s Wardrobe Essentials Event takes up to 50% off dress shirts, shorts & more
- The Rowenta Turbo Silence Pedestal Fan will quietly keep you cool for $70 (Save $30)
- Carhartt’s Workwear Pocket T-Shirt drops to $20 at Amazon in various colors (Reg. $25)
- Sperry Outlet’s Spring Sale offers prices from $30 + free shipping: sneakers, boat shoes, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $14, Borderlands 3 pre-order, more
- REI Outlet takes 50% off over 700 items: The North Face, Oakley, Merrell & more
- DEWALT 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is $125, today only (Reg. $160)
- Stock up on tea and accessories at Amazon today from $7: Matcha powder, much more
- For only $10 shipped, you can score over $90 worth of products in Allure’s April Beauty Box
- Protect your photography gear, more with Pelican’s iM2200 Storm Case at $70 (Save 44%)
- Joe’s New Balance offers its top styles for spring from $30 during its Super Select Sale
- Grab up to 50% off kids’ toys in today’s Gold Box: Disney, Fingerlings, Calico, more from $5.50
- Amazon offers up to 40% off BIC pens, highlighters, markers and more from $3
- 9to5Toys Daily: April 03, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Punch-Out!!, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, more arrive on Nintendo Switch Online this month
PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ wired controller delivers in-game chat for Switch plus customizable buttons
House of Marley announces Exodus over-ear Bluetooth wooden headphones
- Amazon expected to drop Whole Foods prices by 20% Wednesday + more w/ Prime
- Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection looks like Anthropolige with prices from $2
- TP-Link aims to bring mesh to the masses w/ a new, budget-friendly Deco Wi-Fi System
- Best microphone isolation shields to make your vocal recordings stand out from the pack
- Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more
- Dolby Bluetooth adapter spotted in recent FCC filing, possible surround sound private listening
- UBTECH debuts new iPhone-enabled Iron Man MK50 Robot ahead of Endgame’s release
- LEGO officially announces five new Avengers: Endgame kits, now available for purchase
- HDHomeRun sunsets its Premium TV streaming service, here are the best alternatives
- Borderlands 3 reveal trailer now live, feast your eyes on the latest from Gearbox
- Yale debuts its all-in-one security camera w/ an integrated spotlight, speaker, and more
- Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple offers a fresh twist on classics from $40
- The new Garmin backup camera installs in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
- Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions