Castro Podcast Player adds ‘Top Picks’ feature to help discover new shows

Popular podcast player app Castro has today been updated with a new Top Picks feature. Through this functionality, Castro hopes that users will be able to easily discover new and unique podcasts to add to their library.

In a blog post, Castro says that Top Picks will analyze your listening history to surface new episodes from podcasts you’ve listened to in the past. It will also recommend new shows based on your listening habits.

From the Top Picks suggestions, you can add episodes to your listening cue with ease:

Top Picks is a new feature in Castro that solves this problem. It uses your previous listening activity to surface the new episodes of podcasts you’re subscribed to that you’re most likely to want to hear. So how does it work? Just tap Top Picks to see your recommended shows, and add them to your queue with drag and drop, or a couple of taps.

All of the analysis happens directly on your iPhone, Castro says, so there’s nothing to be worried about from a privacy standpoint.

The best part? Because Top Picks learns from your listening history, you don’t need to do anything to set it up. All of this analysis happens on your iPhone, using local data, so it’s 100% private.

Castro is available for free on the App Store. To see how it compares to other podcast apps on iOS, read our full breakdown of the best podcasting apps here.

