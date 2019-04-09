Eve Energy Strip with HomeKit support and individual outlet control now shipping

Eve’s HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip is now shipping after the company announced the product last summer. The smart surge protector offers three outlets that can be independently controlled with Siri and the Home app and offers users power consumption tracking in a sharp black and silver aluminum design.

The new Energy Strip is available now direct from Eve or on Amazon for $100. The smart surge protector works with HomeKit over WiFi and its “generously spaced 90-degree outlets accommodate large power adapters.”

Eve Energy Strip Highlights:

Individually control three power outlets with the app or Siri

Sync devices with your daily rhythm, and simulate presence while out or on vacation

Track total power consumption and see the projected cost

Safeguard electronics with advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection

Save energy by turning off appliances that waste power in standby mode

Durable aluminum frame and onboard buttons with LED power status indicators

6 foot cable

The strip gives users detailed power consumption data from daily to yearly use as well as projected costs.

How much power are your devices using? The Eve app visualizes total consumption by day, week, month, and year. You’ll even see the projected cost of all those watts they’re wielding. With Eve Energy Strip, knowledge truly is power.

There’s even an innovative child lock feature:

Toddlers in the midst? Engage child lock and never miss touchdown, lose data mid-download, or have your designer lamp turn into a strobe. Exclusive control is yours – with a quick tap.

Eve notes that the new Energy Strip works well in automation with its other products its light strip, Flare light, light switch, and more.

