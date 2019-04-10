Footpath custom navigation app for runners and cyclists launches audio guidance with AirPods double-tap support

Google Maps is likely the first app to come to mind for navigation in a vehicle, but a sharp app called Footpath offers a great custom navigation experience for cyclists, runners, and walkers. Today, the app is gaining turn by turn audio guidance with dedicated AirPods double-tap functionality and more.

We were able to go hands-on with the new version of Footpath and have been impressed with the app. It is specifically designed for cyclists, runners, and walkers and makes it easy to create custom navigation routes that traditional navigation apps can’t do. It also offers an offline mode to save battery, which is especially convenient for saved routes that you regularly run or bike.

Footpath announced the major 4.0 update to the app today in a press release:

Footpath Route Planner allows runners, cyclists, walkers, and other adventurers to map out routes with a trace of a finger. Footpath’s newest 4.0 update takes that one step further and lets users follow their custom routes with turn-by-turn voice guidance on iPhone and Apple Watch. The update brings a host of new features including turn by turn audio guidance with AirPods double-tap support (with paid subscription) for a seamless navigation experience. TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION (Elite): Designed for runners and cyclists.

Double tap your AirPods or use the playback controls button on your headphones to replay your next instruction.

Send a route to your Apple Watch for voice guidance entirely from your wrist.

Save routes in advance for offline voice guidance. GPS TRACKING: Record your trips and workouts with Footpath’s built-in GPS tracker.

Apple Watch app with heartrate support.

Prefer to workout without your phone? Manually log workouts based on your custom routes.

Save workouts to Health, including route data.

Start and pause workouts with Siri. WORKOUT ANALYSIS (Elite): Speed heatmap overlay.

Detailed speed + heartrate visualization.

Custom split breakdowns.

Calendar log and weekly summary of your activity. FILE EXPORTING (Elite) Footpath can now export TCX and FIT course files for route guidance on supported GPS watches and devices.

Export turn instructions to a spreadsheet app for customization and printing.

Footpath will now export elevation data to GPX files.

Footpath can now import GPX files with multiple routes or tracks. Other fixes: Fixes issue with mile marker numbering over 20 miles

Fixes crash when opening a route from a Footpath url If you haven’t used Footpath before, the app offers a slick way to find/create a walking or cycling route. Just draw where you’d like to go, and the app will create the most effective route. Once you’ve created a route, you can look at the elevation change, check the cue sheet for what turns you’ll be making and much more. Footpath is a free download from the App Store with the Elite subscription costing $3.99/month or $23.49 a year to unlock all of the features, including the new turn by turn audio navigation and AirPods double-tap support.

