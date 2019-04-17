iPhone shipments lower than expected during Q2 2019, supply chain analyst claims

Apple is set to report its fiscal Q2 2019 earnings at the end of this month. Ahead of that release, analysts are offering their predictions on iPhone shipments for the quarter, and one firm is already taking a bearish view.

OTR Global, a media research firm, today issued a new investor note in which it predicts that Apple shipped between 37 million and 42 million iPhones during the second fiscal quarter of 2019. Wall Street analysts were expecting shipments between 40 million and 45 million. The note was first reported by Street Insider.

OTR says it surveyed 18 Asian supply chain executives about iPhone orders and demand during the quarter, concluding that Apple will likely miss expectations. The firm attributes the miss to “poor demand for the new XR and XS models.”

Of course, Apple no longer reports iPhone unit sales, so it will be nearly impossible to gauge how the real numbers compare to the analyst predictions. Apple will be under increased scrutiny during this quarter as last quarter it was forced to revise its earnings outlook due to lower than expected iPhone demand.

As a refresher, here is the guidance provided by Apple:

Revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion

Gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

Operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion

Other income/(expense) of $300 million

Tax rate of approximately 17 percent

For comparison’s sake, Apple reported revenue of $61.1 billion and iPhone sales of 52.2 million during the second quarter of 2018. It also shipped 9.1 million iPads and 4.07 million Macs, with revenue falling right in the middle of its guidance.

Apple will report its Q2 2019 earnings on April 30th. It will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own live coverage right here at 9to5Mac, as well. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that via a press release.

