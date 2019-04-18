TestFlight for iOS adds Search integration and other improvements in latest update

Apple today has updated its TestFlight beta testing application to version 2.2.1. While not a major update, the new version does include some nice enhancements for developers and beta users. Here is everything that’s new in today’s update.

Apple says that today’s update adds additional localized content, while it also makes improvements to text alignment and navigation. There are also stability improvements and bug fixes, including a fix for a crashing problem that was plaguing iPad users.

Perhaps most notably, today’s update means you can now see TestFlight information through the universal Search feature of iOS. For instance, if you search for an app and it is in your TestFlight account, you’ll see it under a new “TestFlight” section of Search.

Here’s the full change log for today’s TestFlight update:

Additional localized content.

Content shown in Search.

Text alignment and navigation improvements.

Fixes issue that caused crashes on iPad.

Stability improvements and bug fixes

TestFlight is available as a free download on the App Store. The app was last updated in February with Dynamic Text support, as well as support for 38 additional languages. Dynamic Text support means the app adheres to the text size set by the user in the Settings app on iOS.

