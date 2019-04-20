Vector graphics app Vectornator gets redesign + new features after going free, Mac app soon

After making its pro version free for all last year, popular vector graphics app Vectornator this week launched one of its biggest updates yet and it remains entirely free for current and new users. The developers also announced the upcoming release of its first Vectornator for Mac app slated to arrive later this year. You can download the new Vectornator for iPhone and iPad for free now. Head below for our video hands-on with the update:

Hands-on w/ Vectornator 2.4 vector graphics app for iOS:

As you’ll see in our hands-on video above, version 2.4 of Vectornator introduces some big new features to the vector design app on top of an updated design and user experience the developers call “Levitation Design”.

Among the new highlight features, version 2.4 includes a redesigned document browser, a new Live Corner Radius and Anchor Points UI, and an enhanced inspector within the refreshed design. You’ll also see some enhancements to the popular Stacks feature allowing you to place folders within folders and better organize all of your assets. Improvements with machine learning mean the app is even better at naming all of your image layers automatically based on what’s pictured.