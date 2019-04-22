Kick off Earth Day 2019 by recycling your old iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

It’s Earth Day 2019, and that means there’s pretty much no better day than today to think about how your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or other Apple device will affect the planet. Whether it’s an old iPhone 5 sitting in a drawer that you want to recycle, or a relatively new Apple Watch that you’d like to sell to upgrade to the latest model, we can help you make sure your old devices end up in the right hands.

As it happens, Earth Day also serves as a unique opportunity to support 9to5Mac. We’ve partnered with MyPhones Unlimited for our very own iPhone/iPad/MacBook/Apple Watch trade in & recycling portal, where you can find great trade in values for your old devices with none of the hassle of selling them yourself on an online auction site. And unlike some programs, you’ll get cash.

Today only, you can get an additional $10 for your trades with 9to5Mac/MyPhones by using code EARTHDAY. If you have something they can’t purchase, they’ll also recycle for free.

There are many other ways you can make sure your iPhone and other Apple devices are properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, Apple Trade In is certainly a popular option, and you might have no problem at all with an Apple Store gift card. Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well.

Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.

For a more comprehensive look at all the options available for trading in your devices, be sure to check out one of our guides:

And of course there’s good old-fashioned selling. You can of course list your device on eBay — the longtime largest of auction sites. But other sites like Swappa offer a great alternative. It’s a site dedicated to the selling and buying of lightly used electronics, and you can sell your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or other Apple device there with relatively low fees. Both of these options obviously lack the convenience of one-click selling like you can find at the dedicated trade in sites, however.

Apple itself is celebrating Earth Day too, by theming its Today at Apple sessions at Apple Stores, featuring green-promoting content on the App Store, and its Earth Day Challenge on Apple Watch will be challenging wearers to complete a 30 minute outdoor workout to get a special reward and stickers.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: