Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of the annual focus on environmental initiatives, this year adopting a digital format as Earth Day Live. One of the slogans represents the determination that the day should be no less impactful for the lack of in-person events: Distance not silence.

The digital event will include personal video messages from actors, musicians, politicians and other public figures – including Apple’s environment head Lisa Jackson and the Pope …

Earth Day Network’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, Earth Day Network is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 190 countries to drive positive action for our planet […] As the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day approaches, the time is long overdue for a global outpouring of energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to create a new plan of action for our planet. Earth Day 2020 can be the catalyst that galvanizes an unparalleled global collaboration […] The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary.

There will be digital events spanning the full 24 hours.

Earth Day Network has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of video messages from the global community to show their commitment to the planet. This new slate of content joins the already illustrious programming and individuals who are supporting the event […] This unprecedented global event will be hosted by Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter, Hayden Begley, a musician and actress.

The Earth Day Live lineup includes:

His Holiness Pope Francis

Steve Ballmer , USAFacts Founder and Former Microsoft CEO

, USAFacts Founder and Former Microsoft CEO Hayden Begley , Co-Host

Co-Host Dave Beran , Michelin Star Chef

, Michelin Star Chef Aloe Blacc, Musician

Musician Andrea Boccelli , Award-winning Singer and Songwriter

Award-winning Singer and Songwriter Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal , Governor of the State of Yucatán

, Governor of the State of Yucatán Joseph Gordon-Levitt (TBC)

(TBC) Michael Franti , Musician

Musician Mrs. Maria Elena Freire , Head of Environmental Education, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

, Head of Environmental Education, Kathy Freston , Chef

, Chef Stefania Giannini , Assistant Director, General for Education, UNESCO

, Assistant Director, General for Education, UNESCO Mr. Bernardo Goytacaces , Secretary of Education of the State of Rio de Janeiro

, Secretary of Education of the Natalie Isaacs , Founder and CEO of 1 Million Women

, Founder and CEO of 1 Million Women Lisa Jackson , VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple and Global Advisory Committee Member

, VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple and Global Advisory Committee Member Valerie Jarrett , Former Senior Advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama

Former Senior Advisor to U.S. President Jack Johnson , Musician

Musician Maya Lin , Architect and Global Advisory Committee Member

Architect and Global Advisory Committee Member Josh Lucas , Actor

, Actor Edward Markey , Senator from Massachusetts

Senator from Ziggy Marley , Musician

Musician Dave Matthews , Musician

Musician Arizona Muse , Model

, Model Jason Mraz , Musician

, Musician Nahko , Musician

, Musician Vanessa Nakate, Founder of Youth for Future Africa and the Rise Up Movement

Founder of Youth for Future Africa and the Rise Up Movement Diana Nyad , Long Distance Swimmer

, Long Distance Swimmer Ambassador Javier Paulinich , General Secretary of SELA, Latin American and Caribbean Economic System

, General Secretary of SELA, Latin American and Caribbean Economic System Mr. Gabriel Quijandria , Vice Minister of Environment of Peru

, Vice Minister of Environment of Ingmar Rentzhog , Founder of ‘We Don’t Have Time’

, Founder of ‘We Don’t Have Time’ Najib Saab , Secretary General, Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED)

, Secretary General, Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED) Kaddu Kiwe Sebunya , President of African Wildlife Foundation and Global Advisory Committee Member

, President of African Wildlife Foundation and Global Advisory Committee Member Cody Simpson , Actor

Actor Ashok Sridharan , President of ICLEI—Local Governments for Sustainability and Mayor of Bonn

, President of ICLEI—Local Governments for Sustainability and Mayor of Bonn Yana Abu Taleb , Co-Director of EcoPeace Middle East

Co-Director of EcoPeace Middle East Minister Victor Manuel Toledo , Minister for the Environment of Mexico

Minister for the Environment of Elizabeth Warren , Senator from Massachusetts

Senator from Roger Waters , Musician

Musician Mayor Jorge Munoz Wells , Mayor of the City of Lima

Mayor of the Christine Todd Whitman , Former Governor of NJ and Global Advisory Committee Member

, Former Governor of NJ and Global Advisory Committee Member Jason Wrobel , Chef

Usually, Apple turns store logos green, and staff wear green t-shirts, but this year not many Apple Stores around the world will be open.

