Amazon’s Mac Accessory sale, latest 15-inch MacBook Pro and more are the best deals for April 23

Amazon’s Mac accessory sale, deals on the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro and the latest Anker offers highlight Tuesday’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Amazon’s Mac Accessory sale starts at $10

There’s something for everyone in today’s Gold Box at Amazon. Deals start at $10 on Mac accessories from SanDisk, Seagate, TP-Link, and more. So if you’re ready to add a little extra storage to your setup or expand your network, this sale has you covered. One standout is Razer’s Nommo Speakers for $80 (Reg. $100), which feature a pair of extra USB ports for added connectivity. Plus, they look great with the Razer Chroma lineup, too. Check out all of our top picks from today’s sale right here.

Save big on 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals at Woot include savings on the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro. Apple’s flagship MacBook is available from $1,880 in certified refurbished condition with a one-year warranty. It originally sold for $2,399 and Apple currently charges just over $2,000 for a refurbished model. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro includes the Intel Core i7 processor, plus four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Be sure to grab an extra USB-C hub with your savings to complete your new setup.

Deals on Anker USB-C to Lightning cables await in this week’s roundup

A new sale over at Amazon includes a number of notable markdowns on Anker products, headlined by the SpaceView Baby Monitor which we just recently reviewed. You’ll also find Anker’s USB-C to Lightning cables on sale for $14, which is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. This is a great way to throw a few extra cables in your bag and enjoy the flexibility that USB-C delivers.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon for $79 (Reg. $99) as our 9to5Mac Deal of the Month.

