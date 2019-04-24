New Best Buy 4 day sale discounts MacBook Pro and Sonos, plus get a $100 Amazon gift card w/ iPhone 6s, more

The latest Best Buy 4 day sale highlights the top deals in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with offers on iPhone 6s and AmazonBasics Mac accessories. Head below for more.

New Best Buy 4 day sale includes $400 off MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals are headlined by up to $400 off the latest MacBook Pro from Apple. You can find this deal as a part of Best Buy’s new 4 day sale. The MacBook Pro deals start at $1,600 on various 13- and 15-inch configurations. Other notable offers include the first generation Sonos One speaker at $150 (Reg. $170) and the Caavo Universal Remote Control Center at $60 (Reg. $100). You’ll also find a completely unlocked iPhone X for $200 off as well. Head over to our roundup for additional deals on TVs, smart home gear, and more.

Amazon throws in $100 gift card with iPhone 6s purchase

A new offer on Apple’s iPhone 6s delivers a $100 Amazon gift card with purchase. Simply buy this device for $200 with prepaid Simple Mobile service and you’ll receive the Amazon credit shortly after. That brings the effective price down to $100, which is the best we’ve tracked to date on iPhone 6s. Ideal for kids and grandparents that don’t need the latest tech, this previous generation device offers value and plenty of features like a Retina display, Touch ID, and more.

Update your Mac with AmazonBasics accessories

Amazon’s in-house AmazonBasics lineup offers stellar value for less than comparable products. Its latest sale takes up to 30% off various accessories including USB-C hubs, cables, backpacks, and much more. Whether you need to upgrade your battlestation or just need an extra cable in your backpack, this promotion has something for everyone.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon for $79 (Reg. $99) as our 9to5Mac Deal of the Month.

