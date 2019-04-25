New Apple AirPods hit Amazon all-time low, Magic Mouse 2 on sale and $6 Apple Watch bands highlight today’s deals

The new Apple AirPods hit an Amazon all-time low, Magic Mouse 2 is on sale, and $6 Apple Watch sport bands lead today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

New Apple AirPods are on sale for $140, an Amazon low

We’ve seen a few Apple AirPods discounts over the last month, but most of those were at Costco which required a membership. Today’s deal at Amazon brings AirPods down to $140 for all. That’s good for $19 off and a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. Apple’s new AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” plus include the latest H1 chip for faster wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we’ve sung their praises in our hands-on review.

Magic Mouse 2 gets a rare price drop

Amazon has marked down Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, now on sale for $67. That’s down from the usual $79 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Magic Mouse 2 introduces a whole new level of functionality to your setup with gesture controls on its Multi-Touch surface. Coming from Apple, it includes a number of features you won’t find on competing devices like the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S.

Give your Apple Watch a new look with discounted sport bands

Everyone knows that first-party Apple Watch bands are overpriced. Thankfully, there are deals like today’s $6 sport band offer that delivers solid value. This is good for $5 off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen to date. Each band ships with a removable case as well in various colors and sizes, so you can find just the right look for your Apple Watch.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon for $79 (Reg. $99) as our 9to5Mac Deal of the Month.

