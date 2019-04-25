Apple recalling travel kit and wall plug adapters used in three countries

Apple has announced a recall of wall plug adapters used in the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore. It follows six incidents of electric shocks resulting from the plugs breaking, exposing metal contacts.

The plugs were sold with a range of Macs, iPhones, iPads and iPods, but you only have to worry about them if you’re using a rather elderly model – or bought the official Apple World Travel Adapter Kit a long time ago …

Apple today announced a voluntary recall of AC wall plug adapters designed for use primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom. In very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched. These wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. Apple is aware of six incidents worldwide. The recall does not affect any Apple USB power adapters.

In addition to the three primary countries listed, the plug adapters may also have been supplied in mainland Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Argentina, and Brazil.

Apple says that although the recall is voluntary, it would like customers to stop using the existing plugs.

Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adapters […] An affected three-prong plug adapter is white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter. See website for more details and images to identify an affected adapter.

The company is directing affected customers to a support page for its recall of the wall plug adapters. It says that customers will need their Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod serial number in order to confirm that they have one of the affected devices, and will then be able to exchange the plugs via online support, an Apple Store, or an Authorized Apple Service Provider.

