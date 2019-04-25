Reeder 4 RSS app launches for Mac and iOS with automatic dark mode, iCloud syncing, Bionic Reading mode, more

Popular RSS app Reeder 4 has left beta and launched today on both macOS and iOS with a host of new features including an automatic dark mode, a read later feature with iCloud syncing, an image viewer, more layout options, Bionic Reading mode, and more.

Reeder announced the news on Twitter today. Here’s the major new features arriving with Reeder 4 on iOS and macOS:

Reeder 4 adds new features like… The new Bionic Reading mode

An in-app Read Later service which syncs with iCloud

Image previews in the articles list (finally)

Search

Much improved article viewer

More layout options

Improved reader view

More shortcuts, matching the ones of Reeder for Mac

The Bionic Reading mode is a way to read with “more focus, awareness, and sustainability” by bolding certain parts of words. See the top right screenshot in the image above for how this looks.

Here’s a look at Reeder 4 on macOS with dark mode:

Reeder 4 supports the following sync services:

Feedbin

Feedly

Feed Wrangler

FeedHQ

NewsBlur

The Old Reader

Inoreader

BazQux Reader

Instapaper

For iOS, developer Silvio Rizzi notes that “If you rely on image caching, this feature unfortunately wasn’t ready for the 4.0 release but it’s in the works.” Both apps now share the same base code as well, so updates and new features will be easier for Rizzi.

The iOS and the macOS versions now share the same code base.

This makes it much easier for me to maintain and add new features.

Sorry it took me so long, I hope it was worth the wait. — Reeder (@reederapp) April 25, 2019

Reeder 4 is available now for iOS priced at $4.99, with the macOS version running $9.99.

