Reeder 4 RSS app launches for Mac and iOS with automatic dark mode, iCloud syncing, Bionic Reading mode, more

- Apr. 25th 2019 10:57 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Popular RSS app Reeder 4 has left beta and launched today on both macOS and iOS with a host of new features including an automatic dark mode, a read later feature with iCloud syncing, an image viewer, more layout options, Bionic Reading mode, and more.

Reeder announced the news on Twitter today. Here’s the major new features arriving with Reeder 4 on iOS and macOS:

Reeder 4 adds new features like…

  • The new Bionic Reading mode
  • An in-app Read Later service which syncs with iCloud
  • Image previews in the articles list (finally)
  • Search
  • Much improved article viewer
  • More layout options
  • Improved reader view
  • More shortcuts, matching the ones of Reeder for Mac

The Bionic Reading mode is a way to read with “more focus, awareness, and sustainability” by bolding certain parts of words. See the top right screenshot in the image above for how this looks.

Here’s a look at Reeder 4 on macOS with dark mode:

Reeder 4 macOS dark mode

Reeder 4 supports the following sync services:

  • Feedbin
  • Feedly
  • Feed Wrangler
  • FeedHQ
  • NewsBlur
  • The Old Reader
  • Inoreader
  • BazQux Reader
  • Instapaper

For iOS, developer Silvio Rizzi notes that “If you rely on image caching, this feature unfortunately wasn’t ready for the 4.0 release but it’s in the works.” Both apps now share the same base code as well, so updates and new features will be easier for Rizzi.

Reeder 4 is available now for iOS priced at $4.99, with the macOS version running $9.99.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

reeder

reeder

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.