Apple partners with The Fundació Joan Miró museum to bring Today at Apple sessions outside stores

Throughout this spring, visitors to the Fundació Joan Miró modern art museum in Barcelona, Spain will have the opportunity to attend a Today at Apple session in a whole new creative setting. For eight weeks beginning on April 27th, Apple will host a special selection of weekly sessions that highlight the art and architecture of Barcelona.

Apple’s program of free creative and educational sessions has traditionally been held only in Apple retail stores themselves. While some activities like Photo Walks venture out into the surrounding community, sessions always begin and end in each store’s Forum. By collaborating with the Fundació Joan Miró, Apple is pushing Today at Apple beyond the store altogether and into a space filled with creative inspiration.

Each, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, a variety of sessions will be offered. Two different Art Walks and one Photo Walk will join the ever-popular Sphero Robot Coding Lab for Kids. The sessions will take place in exhibition rooms, the library, and the museum’s rooftop terrace. Entry is free, but requires a reservation from the foundation website. From May 14th – 18th, extra daily sessions will be added to celebrate Architecture Week 2019. Creative Pros from Apple retail stores have studied the Fundació Joan Miró in order to adapt existing session content to the new spaces.

Besides featuring nearly all of famous Spanish artist Joan Miró’s works, the museum’s collection of over 14,000 pieces includes a tribute collection created by other notable contemporary artists. Designed in the rationalist style by architect Josep Lluís Sert, the museum building itself should offer endless opportunities for interesting photography and drawing during sessions.

In downtown Barcelona, Apple’s Passeig de Gràcia store is temporarily closed for remodeling work that is expected to bring a new open Forum with seating and a video wall. Offering the community a taste of Today at Apple in the interim will serve as a primer for the refreshed store when it reopens later this year. Similar collaborations with cultural institutions in cities around the world in the future would help strengthen Apple’s relationship with the creative community it builds tools for.

