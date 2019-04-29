iPads from $249, MacBook Air under $1,000, and new Philips Hue discounts headline today’s best deals

Today’s best deals at 9to5Toys include the latest iPads, MacBook Air under $1,000, and deals on the newest Philips Hue lights. Head below for more.

iPads and more on sale in Best Buy’s new flash sale

If you’re looking to upgrade to any of Apple’s latest iPads, today is the day. Best Buy is taking up to $300 off 2018 Apple iPad Pro models. That’s the biggest cash discount we’ve tracked on both the 11- and 12.9-inch versions. You can can also pick up the 9.7-inch iPad for $249, which is good for $80 off and a match of our previous mention. Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale has plenty of other notable deals worth checking out as well on Sonos speakers, smart home gear, and more.

MacBook Air drops to under $1,000

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air with 128GB of storage for under $1,000. You’re saving $199 off the regular going rate with today’s deal being a match of our previous mentions in 2019. MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and a completely new design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports deliver connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40Gb/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. Be sure to protect your investment with a new sleeve. This stylish option comes in a variety of colors and even includes a secondary matching pouch to keep your accessories safe as well.

New Philips Hue HomeKit lighting discounted

Two of the latest releases from Philips Hue are seeing price drops today. Amazon has the Play White Ambiance Bar for $62, while the Discover Outdoor Flood Light is $120. Both are new all-time lows at Amazon and the best prices we’ve tracked overall. With HomeKit compatibility, this is an easy way to illuminate your space with 16 million colors and Siri control. Learn more about Philips’ latest Hue outdoor lights in our launch coverage.

