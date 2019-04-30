Apple Pay expanding to new sports venues, transit platforms, and Ticketmaster this year

During Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings call this afternoon, Tim Cook revealed that Apple Pay will be expanding to more users this year. Cook revealed that Apple will come to MTA in New York, as well as Ticketmaster’s website and app.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple Pay support for MTA users has been in the works for a while now, but Cook today said that the functionality will start to roll out in early July. This means commuters will be able to travel using Apple Pay Transit from their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple Pay Transit is supported in Chicago and Portland in the United States, as well as various other markets around the world. Read more about Apple Pay Transit here.

In addition to MTA support, Tim Cook also today touted that Ticketmaster will expand support for Apple Pay both in its iOS app, as well as on the web. This means users will be able to purchase event tickets using Apple’s mobile payments platform. Furthermore, Cook said that Apple Pay continues to expand throughout sporting venues, with the NFL planning a rollout in time for this year’s season.

Cook also reiterated that Apple Pay will be live in 40 markets by the end of the year. He also touted that Apple Pay use has doubled year-over-year.

Read Apple’s full earnings release here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: