Apple allegedly lobbied against another right to repair bill citing consumer safety concerns

- Apr. 30th 2019 5:27 pm PT

0

A new report tonight from Motherboard claims that an Apple spokesperson lobbied against California’s latest right to repair legislation by talking up consumer safety risks to lawmakers, an approach the company has used multiple times before.

Motherboard’s anonymous sources said that an Apple spokesperson who is also a lobbyist for the trade organization CompTIA brought an iPhone to meetings with California lawmakers. The lobbyist is said to have demonstrated the internal components of the smartphone to legislators and highlighting the safety risks to consumers in scenarios like a punctured lithium-ion battery.

This is the same tactic Apple and other manufacturers have previously used, like in a 2017 Nebraska case, and even Apple’s SVP of environment, Lisa Jackson has brought up the concern.

California’s Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee is set to vote today on the latest right to repair legislation, but many feel the bill will fail with these latest lobbying efforts being unveiled.

As we’ve previously reported, pro-right to repair groups and companies like iFixit find it hard to reconcile Apple’s environmental goals while it fights repair legislation like this.

What do you think? Is it best for Apple to be this cautious on behalf of consumers, or should users be able to make the choice for themselves? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Withings Body+ Smart Scale

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
Environment

Environment
Right to repair

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.