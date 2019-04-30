Tropico for iPhone dictator sim now available; iPad version has four new features [Video]

Tropico for iPhone is now available, as the iPad version of the tongue-in-cheek dictator simulation game gets four new features …

NordVPN

All hail El Presidente! The proud nation of Tropico is now in your hands and badly in need of modernisation! As the freshly elected leader of an underdeveloped Caribbean island with untapped resources and enormous potential, hopes are high that you will deliver Tropico into the glorious future its people deserve. The opportunities are boundless in this humorous city-builder with a political twist.

Feral Interactive first promised the iPhone version late last year. It says that it costs $11.99 for new players, but is free if you own the iPad version.

Feral Interactive today announced that Tropico, the strategic city builder and humorous dictator sim, is out now on iPhone. The iPad version, released in December 2018, has also been updated today with numerous improvements. Tropico was originally published by Kalypso for Windows PC and brought to iOS by Feral Interactive. Tropico for iPhone and iPad is available now from the App Store for $11.99 / £11.99 / 12,99€, with no in-app purchases. It is a universal app, meaning that players who have previously purchased the game on iPad will be able to install it on their iPhone at no additional cost, and transfer their save file. Fully optimised for iPhone, Tropico features intuitive touch controls and an easy-to-navigate user interface that make it smooth and simple for players to lead this small but proud island nation into a glorious future one tap at a time.

The four new features on the iPad are:

El Presidente’s Watchlist: All citizens can now be tracked.

Minimisable UI: Allows a clearer view of the island.

Screenshot mode: UI can be hidden completely.

New illustrations: Critical intel messages, including assassination attempts, feature new illustrations.

The iPhone version runs on the iPhone SE and all models from the iPhone 6s on, while the iPad game requires a 5th or 6th generation iPad, or any iPad Pro.

Check out the 30-second trailer below.

Tropico is an $11.99 download from the App Store. There are no in-app purchases.