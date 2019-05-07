Jamf launches Jamf School with new parent, teacher, and student apps

Jamf is announcing a brand new product today along with some additional enhancements for Jamf Pro. Jamf School is a brand new platform aimed to K-12 schools who don’t need all of the functionality of Jamf Pro, but still want the ability to use a mobile device management system. Built on the foundation of their ZuluDesk acquisition earlier this year, Jamf is doubling down on providing products and service for every type of customer.

Jamf School

Jamf School is launching with three new iOS apps that include built in workflows to simplify the life of a teacher, student, and parent.

Jamf School Teacher – The Jamf School Teacher app gives teachers the tools to manage their class and keep students focused. Teachers can create lesson profiles, communicate directly with students and instantly restrict websites, apps, camera and more.

– The Jamf School Teacher app gives teachers the tools to manage their class and keep students focused. Teachers can create lesson profiles, communicate directly with students and instantly restrict websites, apps, camera and more. Jamf School Parent – Parents now have additional controls over their child’s school owned iPad when they are off campus. Parents can set up recurring schedules based on days of the week, and IT departments will be able to override the parents schedule. An example of this workflow is that IT might not allow a certain type of app during the day, but parents do at home. Parents will authenticate to the device using a QR code on the students iPad.

– Parents now have additional controls over their child’s school owned iPad when they are off campus. Parents can set up recurring schedules based on days of the week, and IT departments will be able to override the parents schedule. An example of this workflow is that IT might not allow a certain type of app during the day, but parents do at home. Parents will authenticate to the device using a QR code on the students iPad. Jamf School Student – Students can communicate with teachers, store documents in their iCloud Drive, and install apps from the school’s App Store.

Here’s a quick demo of how the Jamf Parent app will work

Along with announcing Jamf School, Jamf is also announcing additional enhancements to Jamf Pro and Jamf Connect.

Jamf Pro Upgrades

New app request workflow – This workflow will provide teachers with an easy way to find and request new iOS apps for their class. Teachers will be able to request an app right from Jamf Self Service, and IT will be notified of the request so they can respond

The Jamf and Google LDAP integration will allow IT to leverage information in G Suite Directory within Jamf Pro to simplify the user login experience. Integrate with School Information Systems in Apple School Manager – Schools can now use information stored in Apple School Manager, which is synced from a school’s SIS – like class information. These feature is coming to Jamf School as well.

Jamf Connect Upgrades

Finally, Jamf is also upgrading Jamf Connect which currently works with Google login, Azure Active Directory, and Okta to expend to iPad deployment. For Fall of 2019 iPad deployments, students will be able to sign in with their G Suite information to continue the setup process.

