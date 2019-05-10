Belkin launches compact Apple Watch power bank, extends battery life up to 63 hours

Belkin is out today with a new portable Apple Watch power bank that offers users about 3.5 charges in a compact form factor. The Boost Up Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch is MFi certified and just three inches long.

Belkin launched the new portable Apple Watch charger today as a handy choice for traveling, especially for weekend trips. The Boost Up Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch offers up to 63 hours of additional Apple Watch use, which going off the of the wearable’s 18-hour rating, should give about 3.5 charges.

This MFi certified power bank is priced at $60 and lands as a more compact option compared to Belkin’s previous Valet Charger that retailed for around $100. Unfortunately, Belkin stuck with micro-USB for this charger instead of updating it with USB-C.

Features:

Add up to 63 hours of battery life

LED indicators show battery life of power bank

6″ micro-USB cable included

$2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty

The Boost Up Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch is available now for $60.

Belkin also released a new InvisiGlass privacy screen protector for Apple’s latest iPhones.

Made for iPhone X, XS, XS Max and XR, this screen protector keeps texts, emails and sensitive content away from prying eyes while allowing you to enjoy full screen privacy in portrait mode. Enjoy ultra-premium glass for added strength and ultimate privacy in any setting.

The InivisGlass privacy screen protectors are available in Apple Stores and online priced at $45. If you’re looking for a solid budget option, Klearlook sells a tempered glass privacy screen protector for $13 on Amazon.

