Tuesday’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 4 $70 off, 2019 iMacs on sale, and the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K camera

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes Apple Watch Series 4 deals, latest iMacs for $150 off, and an all-time low on the new DJI Osmo Pocket 4K camera. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 4 deals return at Amazon

Amazon is taking $70 off Apple Watch Series 4 with free shipping for all. You’ll find both GPS and cellular models on sale, marking new all-time lows in select instances. Most configurations are currently seeing $50 price drops, which is a match of our previous mentions. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Latest iMacs are $150 off

Price drops on 2019 iMacs have been few and far between over the last few months. Expercom, a trusted and authorized retailer, is currently taking $150 off most configurations. With a beautiful 27-inch 5K Retina display, 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you’ll be ready for most tasks that come your way. Put your savings to work and grab the Twelve South Backpack for iMacs. This sleek add-on lets you hide storage and other accessories behind your iMac display. It also has a matching design, which is sure to complement the Apple look.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4K hits all-time low price

DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4K delivers buttery smooth footage, taking your action camera adventures to a whole new level. It is currently available for $296.50 via Adorama’s official Rakuten storefront. That’s down from the usual $349 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen. The latest DJI Osmo sports a 4K lens with built-in stabilization in a compact design that’s ready for any adventure. A built-in 1-inch touchscreen lets you quickly access settings and more.

Save on Anker’s Powerline+ II MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable

Whether you want to connect your iPhone right to a newer Mac or use a higher power output wall charger, Anker’s Powerline+ II USB-C to Lightning Cable comes in handy. Amazon has it on sale for $17, saving you 20%. Anker’s cable comes wrapped in a durable branded nylon and is rated to withstand over 30,000 bends, making it a perfect charging accessory to add to your bag.

Cut the cord with JayBird’s RUN True Wireless Earbuds

Water resistance is a feature that few true wireless earbuds manage to come equipped with. JayBird’s RUN Headphones break that pattern, rocking a sweat-proof design. Right now you pick them up for $110 at Amazon, saving you $40 from the going rate. Each bud offers 4 hours of battery life and the bundled charging case will top them off two more times.

