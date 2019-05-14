Renders imagine new color options for 2019 iPhone XR, what do you think? [Poll]

Over the weekend, a supply chain report suggested that this year’s iPhone XR lineup will add two new lavender and green color options. Now, new mockups imagine what those colors might look like alongside the rest of the iPhone XR lineup.

This weekend’s report explained that the green and lavender color options would replace the coral and blue options found in the 2018 iPhone XR lineup. In addition to the new green and lavender shades, the report said the 2019 iPhone XR will also be available in black, white, yellow, and red.

These renders come via French iPhone site iPhoneSoft and show the rumored 2019 color lineup. Here, you can see the new lavender and green colors alongside black, white, yellow, and red. The new green color looks particularly sleek in my opinion.

The colors used in these renders are based on a tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which claims to show the six different colors of this year’s iPhone XR lineup. Apple has used the wide array of iPhone XR colors to differentiate the device from the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

If these rumors turn out to be true, Apple’s decision to discontinue coral color in particular is interesting. The color was one of the most popular iPhone XR options when the device was released last year. What do you think of these rumors? What is your favorite color in the existing iPhone XR lineup? Let us know down in the comments below.

