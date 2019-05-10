Report: 2019 iPhone XR to be available in two new colors, replacing coral and blue

Earlier today, a report suggested that the new Apple A13 processor has entered production and is destined for the new iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. Now, supply chain blog Macotakara reports that the new iPhone XR will be in a pair of new colors.

According to the report, the new iPhone XR will be available in a total of six colors, including the existing white, black, yellow, and (PRODUCT) RED. This year, however, the iPhone XR will also add new green and lavender colors. These color options will replace the current coral and blue options.

Macotakara explains (via translation):

According to the reliable information sources, the iPhone 6.1 LCD 2019 model will be 6 colours, which is Green and Lavender colour instead of Coral and Blue, in addition to the current 4 colors, White, Black, Yellow and (PRODUCT)RED.

The iPhone XR was the first iPhone since the iPhone 5C to be available in an array of colors other than black, white, and gold. Apple has routinely used the iPhone XR color variety as a marketing tool for the device, such as in its ‘Color Flood’ ad last year.

The new iPhone XR this year is expected to feature Apple’s new A13 processor, as well as a dual-camera setup on the back. The iPhone 11 will reportedly feature a triple rear camera. Other rumored features include bilateral wireless charging, a redesigned antenna setup, and a larger battery.

What do you think of Apple’s rumored decision to drop coral and blue with this year’s iPhone XR successor? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

