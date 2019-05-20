Lutron announces new Aurora dimmer designed to integrate with existing Philips Hue setups

The lighting experts at Lutron have announced a useful new accessory for Philips Hue smart light users — solving a common problem for Hue customers. Lutron has unveiled its new Aurora dimmer, designed to integrate with existing Philips Hue lights, with Lutron joining the “Friends of Hue” program.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As users of Hue smart bulbs have likely experienced, whenever a wall light switch is flipped off, smart lights will go unresponsive, with Philips Hue bulbs requiring the lights stay in the “on” position at all times to be controlled on or off. Lutron’s new Aurora dimmer is designed to solve that problem, while also offering unique control options.

Lutron’s new Aurora dimmer accessory is designed to fit over existing toggle switches that you have around your home. The new round-shaped dimmer snaps onto existing mounting bases, with Lutron claiming that installation is completely wire-free and takes less than two minutes. It simply snaps over your existing light switches to provide easy access to Hue controls.

Once in place, the Aurora will prevent light switches from being toggled off, and thanks to Hue integration, allows you to control brightness by simply turning the knob. You can also tap the dimmer to turn lights on and off via the Hue platform.

Here’s how Lutron describes the accessory:

The completely wire-free Lutron Aurora dimmer can be installed easily over toggle switches in just two minutes. A dimmer mounting base “locks” your existing toggle switch in the on/up position to help prevent it from being accidentally turned off. The round knob dimmer snaps directly onto the mounting base, and provides wireless, local control of your Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures. The Aurora dimmer is perfect for times when it’s less convenient to use the Philips Hue app to adjust your lights. And, there’s no need to worry about Wi-Fi outages. Just like the Philips Hue system, the Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer operates via Zigbee technology. You can still control your Hue lights with the Aurora dimmer even if the Wi-Fi goes down.

Read the full Lutron Aurora press release below. The accessory can be ordered now from the Hue website for $39.95. It will also be sold via Apple, Amazon, and Home Depot in the near future. Lutron says the first orders will ship next month.

New Lutron Aurora® Smart Bulb Dimmer Locks Toggle-Style Light Switch into Place, Keeping Philips Hue Smart Lighting “Always Ready” Lutron joins the Philips Hue ‘Friends of Hue’ program, helping users regain control of their smart lighting by preventing the toggle switch from being accidentally turned off.

New smart bulb dimmer provides family and guests in the home with seamless, easy, and familiar control of Hue lights. Coopersburg, PA and Somerset, NJ – Smart bulb users lose control of their smart lighting when a light switch is accidentally turned off. To help prevent this from happening, Lutron is introducing the Aurora smart bulb dimmer, a wireless, battery-powered dimmer that can be mounted directly over a toggle switch, keeping Signify’s Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures ready for use. The intuitive, familiar style of the Lutron Aurora dimmer allows any family member or guest in your home to control your Philips Hue lights easily. Simply touch the Aurora dimmer to turn your Hue lights on or off and turn the knob to brighten or dim the lights. “Lutron is pleased to join the Philips Hue ‘Friends of Hue’ program and offer this unique, wall- mounted smart lighting control that enriches the Hue experience,” said Matt Swatsky, Vice President, Residential Mid-Market Business at Lutron. “Lutron prides itself on aligning with global, best-in-class companies like Signify to improve and evolve the lighting experience. Together, Lutron and Signify are addressing smart bulb user feedback with an attractive and practical solution that locks toggle switches in place to keep smart bulbs ready, while providing an additional point of control. The Aurora dimmer simplifies the use of Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures for everyone in the home.” Easy Installation and “Always Ready” The completely wire-free Lutron Aurora dimmer can be installed easily over toggle switches in just two minutes. A dimmer mounting base “locks” your existing toggle switch in the on/up position to help prevent it from being accidentally turned off. The round knob dimmer snaps directly onto the mounting base, and provides wireless, local control of your Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures. The Aurora dimmer is perfect for times when it’s less convenient to use the Philips Hue app to adjust your lights. And, there’s no need to worry about Wi-Fi outages. Just like the Philips Hue system, the Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer operates via Zigbee technology. You can still control your Hue lights with the Aurora dimmer even if the Wi-Fi goes down. “The Lutron Aurora dimmer is the perfect complement to the Philips Hue system – it offers yet another convenient and familiar way for you to control and enjoy what our smart lighting can do. It also blends in well with any interior design style,” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Home Systems and Luminaires at Signify. “With Lutron as our new ‘Friend of Hue’, we’re continuing to deliver on our promise of making smart lighting even more accessible to anyone in the home.” The Lutron Aurora dimmer, available in white, can now be pre-ordered on MeetHue.com, and is expected to ship in June. The Aurora dimmer will also be available for purchase on Amazon.com and in-store and online at Apple, Best Buy and The Home Depot soon.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: