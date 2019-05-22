Apple releases macOS 10.14.5 update to resolve MacBook Pro T2 security chip firmware issue

Following last week’s release of macOS 10.14.5, Apple today has released a supplemental update for certain MacBook Pro users. Apple says today’s update resolves certain issues with the T2 Security Chip.

The supplemental update is available for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s T2 Security Chip. Apple says the update is recommended for all users of that machine as it “addresses a firmware issue.”

Apple has not yet updated its security webpage with details on what specifically the firmware issue is.

The MacBook Pro Supplemental Update addresses a firmware issue affecting 15-inch MacBook Pro computers with T2 Security Chip, and is recommended for all users.

You can download the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 supplemental update for MacBook Pro through Apple’s support webpage or through System Preferences on your Mac. macOS 10.14.5 was released last week and focused primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements. It was released in conjunction with tvOS 12.3 and iOS 12.3, which both included Apple’s all-new TV app.

