Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break is headlined by Amazon’s SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box, plus deals on iPhone 8 and Logitech Crayon for iPad. Hit the jump for more.

Amazon’s Gold Box delivers deals on SanDisk storage

Those looking to add some storage to their setup will want to check out today’s Amazon Gold Box. With new all-time lows from SanDisk, Western Digital and more, there is something for everyone. Deals start at $19.50, with our top pick being a SanDisk 200GB microSD card for $25. This new all-time low delivers substantial storage for your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, or camera. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on USB-C storage, hard drives, and more.

iPhone 8 can be yours for as little as $360

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished iPhone 8 models from $360. That’s at least $139 off the regular refurbished price from Apple and the best we can find. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID, and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a refurbished device. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Show off, and protect, your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. At under $15, it’s both affordable and offers some level of peace of mind when toting around your device.

Logitech Crayon returns to Amazon all-time low

Amazon is currently offering Logitech Crayon for $50. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Logitech Crayon offers an alternative to Apple Pencil, delivering “precision writing without delay” on your iPad. No pairing is required, just turn it on and you can start drawing away. Ideal for creating iPad artwork, taking notes, and more. Compatible with iPad (6th Gen.), iPad Air (3rd Gen.) and iPad mini (5th Gen.) We called it a “price-friendly alternative” to more expensive options on the market in our hands-on review.

