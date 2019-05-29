Bose is replacing its well-regarded QuietComfort 35 noise-canceling headphones with a new model, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

The new headphones, which will ship on June 20, promise two significant improvements …

First, they offer 11 different levels of noise cancellation, from full isolation to full transparency.

With Bose Headphones 700, we’ve […] improved on what we’re most known for. You can now personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancellation. As you increase the noise cancellation, you incrementally minimize the distractions you hear in loud places. Or, decrease it to the point where you hear the world as if you weren’t wearing active noise cancelling headphones at all. For quick interruptions, press a button for Conversation Mode to pause the music and let surrounding noise in — perfect to quickly place a coffee order or chat with a coworker.

Second, better voice pickup.

Bose Headphones 700 feature an unrivaled four-microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. You’ll hear and be heard like never before — even in noisy environments.

Bose’s webpage for the new headphones makes much of what the company calls ‘audio augmented reality.’

Our world is filled with so many wonderful things to hear and to see. But we miss so much because we spend so much time looking down, staring at screens. We know we’re better than this. But how can we get what we want from our devices — without constantly looking at them? Bose AR is a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible by helping you stay connected to your digital world and stay engaged in the physical world at the same time. The first Bose AR-enabled products and Bose AR-enhanced apps are now available. We invite you to try Bose AR for yourself, or join the growing list of partners helping us to help everyone experience life heads up, hands free, and ears amazed.

However, the small-print notes that these apps also work with Bose Frames and the QC35.

For iPhone and iPad users with either Bose Frames or Bose QC35 II, the first step is to open the Bose Connect app (version 8.0 or later is required) and confirm your product’s firmware is up to date. For iPhone and iPad users with Bose Headphones 700, open the Bose Music app. Then you’ll have access to a showcase of Bose AR-enhanced apps with links to download them. iPhone and iPad apps are available now. Android apps are in development.

It seems slightly odd that the company has completely rebranded its noise-canceling headphones, both because the QuietComfort brand has such a great reputation, and – for my money – QuietComfort is a far better name than Noise Cancelling Headphones. But maybe the company has consumer research which found people look for ANC and don’t realize that’s what QuietComfort is.

Pre-orders are open now for shipping on June 20, priced at $399.95. Watch out too for likely discounting of QC35 II headphones on Amazon and elsewhere.

Bose last month rolled out AirPlay 2 support for three of its smart speakers and soundbars.

