Powerbeats Pro UK, French and German pre-orders begin on Friday. Although Apple’s local websites only say ‘coming soon,’ the Beats websites for the three countries have been updated to say that the in-ear headphones will be available for pre-order in May.

A promotional video gets more specific …

The Beats By Dre UK Twitter account posted a 15-second video (below) featuring British boxer Anthony Joshua, and one of the commenters in the thread spotted the small-print at the end of the ad.

Powerbeats Pro in Black available for pre-order 31st May.

Since that’s just two days away, and the other local sites say ‘in May,’ it seems pretty much guaranteed that French and German pre-orders will begin the same day.

MacRumors notes that the small-print on a number of other local Beats websites now say pre-orders opening in June.

Australia, Singapore, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, Austria, Italy, Spain, Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico and Brazil.

At this stage, you can have Powerbeats Pro in any color you like so long as it’s black. Ivory, Moss and Navy models are all shown as ‘coming this summer.’

9to5Mac discovered images and animations for the headphones back in March, ahead of their announcement in April. They went on sale in the US and Canada earlier this month, also in black.

We of course carried out our own review of the Powerbeats Pro. Zac Hall concluded that AirPods are still the default choice for those who want the ease of Apple’s H1 pairing system, but Powerbeats Pro are a worthwhile upgrade for those who want better sound quality and greater durability, in or out of the gym.

Relative to AirPods, Powerbeats Pro sound is more comparable to over-ear headphones in terms of detail and dynamics. Volume and clarity that lets you pick out every instrument in a crowded track: percussion can kick and ring, a bass line can vibrate without rattling, and lead tones can stand out from chunky rhythms. Internally, Beats says Powerbeats Pro use a 12mm rigid aluminum linear piston driver that replaces the tympanic driver in Powerbeats3 Wireless for 60% lower distortion and more dynamic range in a smaller casing. Powerbeats Pro are worth the premium over AirPods if sound quality is high on your list of needs in a wireless earphone. AirPods are most portable, but Powerbeats Pro bring a similar level of portability while still delivering music performance that you can feel through a mixture of bass-driven energy and noise isolation.

Jeff Benjamin still favors AirPods for everyday use, though thinks Powerbeats Pro are the obvious choice for sporty types.

If you’re an active person, then the Powerbeats Pro are unquestionably better than AirPods for the simple reason that they will stay in your ears and are sweat resistant. If a workout-ready fit is at the top of your list, then these are the earbuds for you. The design of the Powerbeats earbuds lends you up to an additional 4 hours of battery life for each individual earbud when compared to the AirPods, which means they are the better choice when running long marathons and things of that nature. If you don’t use earbuds for sports and workouts, and you only use them when lounging around or when traveling, then the sleeker-designed, more portable, and cheaper AirPods are the better choice. That said, I’m happy to see another truly wireless earbud solution in Apple’s lineup. The Powerbeats Pro significantly improves on the one area — fit — that most people will agree is the AirPods’ weakest link.

Have you been waiting impatiently for Powerbeats Pro UK preorders to open? If so, check out our guide so you’re all set when they arrive.

